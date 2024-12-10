Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

