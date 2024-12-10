Groupama Asset Managment Invests $53,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,403,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,236 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $22,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,531,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 372,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

