Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.36 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

