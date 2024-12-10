Groupama Asset Managment Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after buying an additional 1,644,965 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $19,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 31.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Susquehanna increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

