Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 4,951 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total value of C$807,961.18.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 2,949 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.84, for a total transaction of C$453,669.15.

On Monday, October 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 426 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.63, for a total transaction of C$47,130.08.

Shopify Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:SHOP traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$164.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,212. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$72.36 and a 1 year high of C$170.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

