H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.71 and last traded at $56.67. 67,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 267,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

