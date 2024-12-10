HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.08-3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.185-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.080-3.160 EPS.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

