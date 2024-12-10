High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires 2,011 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $724,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.