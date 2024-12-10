High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases 904 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $21,704,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $101.31 and a 52-week high of $134.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

