High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 985 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

