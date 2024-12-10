High Falls Advisors Inc Takes $248,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

