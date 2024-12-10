Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 30,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 65,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.