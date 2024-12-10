Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 30,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 65,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

