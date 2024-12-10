Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 30,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 65,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
