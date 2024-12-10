iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

