iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

