iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 1.3 %

PPL stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.