iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,657 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,657 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BBY opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.