iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

