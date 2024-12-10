iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,819 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,819 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.84 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.40 and its 200-day moving average is $325.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

