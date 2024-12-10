IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Major Shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 23,735 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $475,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,390,739 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,594.78. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 82,572 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,667,954.40.

On Monday, December 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 25,878 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $536,968.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 78,728 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,584,007.36.

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $342.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

