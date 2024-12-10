IBM to Hold Investor Day on February 4, 2025, in New York City

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has disclosed plans to host an Investor Day on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, which will take place in person in New York City starting at 1 PM (ET). The event will be broadcast live and accessible for replay through the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.ibm.com/investor.

During the event, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, along with Chief Financial Officer James J. Kavanaugh and other members of IBM’s senior leadership team, will delve into the company’s strategy and significant initiatives. Interested parties can access an investor presentation connected with the program at https://www.ibm.com/investor following the conclusion of the event.

This upcoming Investor Day is expected to provide significant insights into IBM’s future direction, focusing on strategies to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. For further details or to participate in the webcast, stakeholders are encouraged to visit IBM’s investor relations website.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

