IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

AON Stock Down 2.7 %

AON stock opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.42. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

