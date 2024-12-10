IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,511 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 8.5 %

CELH stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.