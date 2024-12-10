IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,172 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

