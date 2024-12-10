IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 964 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 13,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $291.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.35. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $316.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.