IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enstar Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock opened at $325.33 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

