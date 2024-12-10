Impala Asset Management LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. ArcBest comprises 2.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in ArcBest by 120.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 63.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $428,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,407.50. This trade represents a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150.60. This trade represents a 67.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.