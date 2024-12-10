InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.96% of InMode worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in InMode by 154.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InMode by 40.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,406 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

