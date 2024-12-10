Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Jerel A. Hopkins purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,457.32. The trade was a 6.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

FSK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 1,226,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,174. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

