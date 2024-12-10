Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. This trade represents a 7.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SRBK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.74. 47,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $756,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 59.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

