Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 2,691 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKSGet Free Report) Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 1,711,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,379. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 1,478,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after buying an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,103,000 after buying an additional 1,025,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,126,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.