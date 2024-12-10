Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 2,691 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 1,711,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,379. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 1,478,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after buying an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,103,000 after buying an additional 1,025,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,126,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
