Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 34,652 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,084,607.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,902,359 shares in the company, valued at $153,443,836.70. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80.

On Thursday, November 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75.

On Thursday, October 10th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 537,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,169. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.