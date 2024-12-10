Insight Inv LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

