Insight Inv LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.5% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126,985 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.67. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $528.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

