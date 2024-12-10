Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

