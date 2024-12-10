Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

NEM opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

