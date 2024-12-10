Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

