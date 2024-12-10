Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

