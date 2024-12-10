Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

