Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 774,285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,511,000 after buying an additional 668,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,347,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,028,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

