Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

