Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

