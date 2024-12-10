Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.55% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock

Shares of SEIX opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

