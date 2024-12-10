Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 123 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $486,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,479,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 28.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $10,038,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

