Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. This trade represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $26,128,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $538.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.80 and a 52 week high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

