Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

