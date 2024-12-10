Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 10th (AAOI, AMBA, APO, BSBR, BSIG, BTGOF, CARM, CCI, CHCI, CNC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 10th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $183.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $267.00 price target on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $164.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

