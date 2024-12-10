Invst LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3,335.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

