iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $461.62 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The company has a market capitalization of $524.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.02.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

