iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.08 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.01 ($1.30). iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 101.63 ($1.30), with a volume of 16,423 shares trading hands.

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Down 0.7 %

