iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,961,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $105,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,510,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

